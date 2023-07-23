scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's longtime director of news let go after 13 years, plans to come back to India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Google, which has joined the league of tech companies cutting jobs to deal with the global slowdown, has now laid off the Indian-origin director of news after nearly 13 years of service.

Madhav Chinnappa, Director of News Ecosystem Development at Google in the UK, wrote in a LinkedIn post, “I am leaving Google as part of the Google layoffs. I am on gardening leave at the moment which allows too much time to contemplate work, career, life etc.”

He expressed pride in what he has accomplished during his nearly 13 years at Google.

“From Digital News Initiative (which wasn’t just a Fund – though a wise person did say that it helped kickstart a European media R&D culture) to the Google News Initiative Innovation Challenges – and of course Ludovic Blecher’s brilliant idea: JERF, the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund which showcased the best of Google: helping where it could when a vulnerable part of the news ecosystem needed it most and involving 300 Googlers,” Chinnappa added.

Further in the post, Chinnappa mentioned that he plans to take a month off before exploring new opportunities or considering the next steps in his career.

“In the near term, I have some pressing family issues that need my fuller attention, so in the spirit of the Zen proverb that the tea cup must be empty before it can be full, I will take August off, then spend September looking after my mum in India and only start thinking about work in October with a view to doing more things in 2024.”

Around 12,000 people were affected worldwide by the mass layoffs Google announced in January this year, and again last month, the company announced job cuts at its mapping app Waze.

The layoffs announced by Google in January this year affected around 12,000 people worldwide.

Last month, the tech giant announced to lay off employees from its navigation and mapping company Waze, as it aims to merge mapping products.

The company is moving Waze over to Google’s ads system which means there will be job cuts at Waze in “sales, marketing, operations and analytics,” reports CNBC.

–IANS

shs/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Christopher Nolan: Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons
Next article
When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

Sports

National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1

Sports

Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

News

Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

Sports

National Football C'ship: Junior boys' for BC Roy Trophy Tier 2, sub-junior girls' Tier 1 to be held in Sept-Oct

Fashion and Lifestyle

From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine

News

When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot

News

Christopher Nolan: Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons

News

Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument

News

U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

Sports

IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Technology

Google testing redesigned Photos app

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US