scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's new AI feature lets users preview clothes on different body types

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 15 (IANS) Google has introduced a new ‘virtual try-on for apparel’ tool which uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to show users clothes on a wide selection of real models and also provide them the option to select different body types.

“Thanks to our new virtual try-on tool on Search, you can see whether a piece is right for you before you buy it,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Our new generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses.”

Users can select people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities and hair types.

The US shoppers can now virtually try on women’s tops from brands across Google, including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

To access the feature, users can tap products with the “Try On” badge on Search and select the model that resonates most with them.

The tech giant also announced that US shoppers can now refine products using inputs like colour, style and pattern, thanks to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms.

“And unlike shopping in a store, you’re not limited to one retailer: You’ll see options from stores across the web. You can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings,” it added.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I'm going to try and take him on': Harry Brook fires warning to Nathan Lyon
Next article
Audio tech firm Sonos lays off 7% of workforce
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Audio tech firm Sonos lays off 7% of workforce

Sports

'I'm going to try and take him on': Harry Brook fires warning to Nathan Lyon

News

'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher's last film 'Wonderwell' to release after 7 years

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarters; Sindhu ousted (Ld)

Technology

KGMU launches blood donors' registry

Sports

Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Technology

Qualcomm unveils new suite of video collaboration solutions

Sports

Dethroned World No.1 Alcaraz to defend Argentina Open title

News

'Indian Police Force' actress Isha Talwar says 'Rohit Shetty is his own hero on sets'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Ram Siya Ram Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

News

Isha Talwar excited to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Sports

'I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali', says Michael Atherton on England XI for first Ashes Test

Technology

1st-ever human synthetic model embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Technology

Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar lays off 24% of workforce

Technology

IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

Technology

Musk says SpaceX will launch Starship in about 2 months

Technology

UAE astronaut images Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Technology

Many Twitter workers had their car windows smashed: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US