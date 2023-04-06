scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 6 (IANS) Google has introduced a new “data deletion policy”, which aims to empower users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data, requiring Android apps to allow users to delete their accounts from the app and on the web.

“For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online,” Google said in a blogpost.

According to the company, the move aims to “better educate” users about their data control and to foster trust in both apps and the Play Store in general.

Additionally, developers can provide users with more options — users, who do not wish to delete their entire account, can choose to delete only certain data (such as activity history, images, or videos).

In cases where developers have a legitimate reason for retaining certain data, like security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, they must clearly disclose those practices, the company said.

The policy is taking effect in stages.

The tech giant mentioned that creators have until December 7 to answer questions about data deletion in their app’s safety form.

Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in their app’s store listing in early 2024.

Developers who need more time can file for an extension in Play Console until May 31, 2024, to comply with the new policy.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap
Next article
Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'
This May Also Interest You
News

Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'

News

Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

News

Megha Ray says her character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' relates to gen Z

Technology

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

Health & Lifestyle

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador

Technology

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

Sports

Governing Body approves Kalikesh N Singh Deo taking over charge at NRAI

Sports

Harris has a really strong record in England: Chief selector provides hint on Australia's next Test opener

Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US