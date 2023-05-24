scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) Google has introduced a new tool called ‘Product Studio’, which will help merchants easily create unique product imagery using generative AI.

The merchants will be able to create product imagery within Merchant Center Next, the company’s simplified platform for businesses to manage how their products show up on Google.

“Our new Product Studio, designed with Google’s AI Principles top of mind, brings the benefits of generative AI to businesses of all sizes, helping them easily create unique and tailored product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have,” Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company said that Product Studio allows merchants to create free product imagery and get more value from the images they already have.

Users can create new imagery without having to pay for new photoshoots.

With Photo Studio, businesses will also be able to quickly remove a complex background, plus, the tool can also be used to improve the quality of small or low-resolution images without having to reshoot a product.

Currently, merchants in the US can access Product Studio from Merchant Center Next, starting in the next few months. These features will also be available to merchants using Google & YouTube apps on Shopify, the company mentioned.

Google is also making it easier for merchants to access and understand their performance by bringing all insights reports into the Performance tab.

Merchants will now have a single location to review their best-selling products, what businesses appear next to theirs, and even how shoppers interact with their local businesses on Search and Maps.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BTS V shares pictures with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum
Next article
‘I never really considered becoming a singer,’ says comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui
This May Also Interest You
News

'Killing Boris Johnson' sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes

News

Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip

News

25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

News

Florence Pugh says Indie film community people were 'pissed' when she joined MCU

News

‘I never really considered becoming a singer,’ says comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui

News

BTS V shares pictures with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum

Technology

Audio streaming platform SoundCloud sacks 8% of workforce

Technology

Govt's IT spending in India to reach $11.6 bn in 2023

News

'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor

News

Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for 'Big Band Theory'

Technology

LG announces OLED TV line-up in India, including 97-inch TV

News

Kabir Bedi to make his Kannada debut with ‘Koragajja’

Health & Lifestyle

Heat can trigger mental health issues: KGMU experts

Sports

CSD, RFEF, LaLiga join forces in campaign against racism

Sports

'He's clearly in our plans', Australia coach McDonald backs Warner to make an impact in WTC final, Ashes

News

Inayat Sood debuts on Netflix with crime thriller ‘Scoop’

News

Anurag Kashyap was ‘very adamant’ on getting Sunny Leone’s laugh right in ‘Kennedy’

News

Anurag Kashyap asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: ‘Daaru pilaayega kya?’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US