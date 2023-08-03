scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The government is likely to come out with the draft of the much awaited e-commerce policy soon.

The prospects of the policy being unveiled soon looked brighter as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday held final round of consultations with industry players like Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Digital among others.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh were also present in the meeting.

Key issues like predatory tactics adopted by big industry players, deep discounting and distinction between inventory-led e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, were discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Encouraging digitisation of small and medium enterprises and whether to keep fallback liability on e-commerce platforms, were some other issues which came up for discussion during the consultations, they added.

There was unanimity in the meeting that the e-commerce policy should be brought as soon as possible along with changes in the Consumer Protection Act, in the light of growing e-commerce industry and changing market dynamics, sources said.

–IANS

ans/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri
This May Also Interest You
Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

Sports

Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: France beat Panama 6-3 to book last 16 spot

Sports

'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

Technology

Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

Technology

IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India

Sports

AIFF signs Subroto Cup MoU to promote youth football

Technology

Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

News

Rajnikanth is not to be messed with in showcase of 'Jailer'

News

'MTV Roadies': Rhea Chakraborty engages in new skit, mixes dance and drama

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US