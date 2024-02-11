Govt announces National Creator's Awards for new-age influencers

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The government has announced the ‘National Creators Award’ to recognise new-age influencers and creators and celebrate India’s digital creator economy.

The ‘National Creators’ Award’ aims to spotlight the diverse voices and talents that are shaping India’s growth and cultural narrative, driving positive social change, and fostering innovation and creativity in the digital sphere, said Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently acknowledged the transformative power and impact of the creator economy. In line with this vision, MyGov India has announced the launch of the National Creators Award, celebrating digital innovators and content creators for their impactful contributions to India’s digital landscape,” the minister said in a statement.

The award recognises exceptional creativity and innovation across more than 20 categories, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and more.

The ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award recognises a creator who has challenged the status quo, bringing about significant change or innovation in their field.

The ‘Celebrity Creator of the Year’ recognises a high-profile creator who has leveraged their celebrity status to influence positive change and set a precedent for creative and impactful online content.

The ‘International Creator Award’ honours creators based abroad who are helping augment India’s culture and soft power.

The ‘Tech Creator Award’ is for those who demystify technology, offering insights, reviews, and recommendations on the latest gadgets and innovations.

The selection process includes a nomination phase, screening of the nominations, followed by a combination of public voting and review of a jury. Winners will be announced based on a combination of jury and public votes.

“The National Creators Award aims to inspire, recognize and celebrate the transformative potential of digital media in building a more inclusive, participatory, and empowered society,” said the ministry.

–IANS

na/