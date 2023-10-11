Govt tests alert message for Android, iOS users with loud beep sound

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday conducted a test of its “emergency alert system” by sending a sample message to several Android and iOS users.

A loud beep and a flash with the words “emergency alert: extreme” were received by users across the country.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” read the flash message.

It was sent at 11:30 a.m. on all Android and iOS phones through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication.

After receiving the alert on their smartphones, a number of users took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing their opinions.

“Did anyone else receive this? This Emergency Alert System can be quite helpful in saving lives. Great initiative by @ndmaindia,” a user wrote.

“#EmergencyAlertSystem tested positive in India by the Government of India. No need to get scared of anything, this is just a Trial done by GOI for emergency situations. Be Calm and Support” another user said.

According to Cell Broadcasting System, such tests will be conducted on a regular basis in various regions to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of mobile operators’ and cell broadcast systems’ emergency warning broadcast capabilities.

The government is working with the National Disaster Management Authority to improve preparedness for disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods.

Phone users across the country had received similar test alerts in July, August, and September.

–IANS

shs/svn