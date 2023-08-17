Govt tests 'emergency alert system', sends sample message to several users

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The government on Thursday conducted a test of its “emergency alert system” by sending a sample message to several smartphone users. A loud beep and a flash with the words ’emergency alert: severe’ were received by users across the country.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” reads a flash message received by multiple smartphone users.

The flash message was sent around 1.35 p.m. on all Android phones through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication (C-DOT).

After receiving the alert on their smartphones, a number of users took to Twitter (now X) to share the development.

“Got an Emergency Severe Alert on my Mobile from Government with a Loud Beep! Interesting! Now came Twice First in English and then in Hindi,” a user wrote.

“I got it too. Now I got another that says. Emergency alert: Severe. Police Warning in this area until 12.14 AM CDT Execute Action 200404. Anyone know what this means?” another user said.

According to Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, such tests will be conducted on a regular basis in various regions to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of mobile operators’ and cell broadcast systems’ emergency warning broadcast capabilities.

The government is working with the National Disaster Management Authority to improve preparedness for disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods. Last month, the government tested the same alert with several users in the country.

