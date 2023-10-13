scorecardresearch
Govt will support AI chip development via PPP model: MoS IT

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The government on Friday announced to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) chips via a public-private partnership (PPP) model following recommendations of a government-appointed panel.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the final report lays out what will be the core of the India AI strategy as brought forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“AI is going to be a kinetic enabler for us to reach the $1 trillion digital economy goal. It is going to also create deep capabilities within our startup and research ecosystem in terms of real life AI use cases that we want to develop across platforms,” he told reporters here.

Chandrasekhar said the government’s approach to AI is not just to follow the world but to deploy AI in the same context of digital technologies to transform the lives of our citizens, expand the economy and create more opportunities for entrepreneurship and make India a producer of technologies rather than a consumer.

“Our focus is that AI helps in real-life use cases like in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, governance, security education, industry 4.0 and fintech,” he stressed.

The government is likely to organise the first-ever Global India AI Summit on December 10 that will invite global and domestic leaders in AI to deliberate about deploying AI in the same context of digital technologies to transform the lives of our citizens.

“After the huge success of the SemiconIndia conference, the Global India AI Summit will also catalyse India’s AI landscape,” said Chandrasekhar.

The conference is poised to cover topics like next-generation learning and foundational AI models, AI’s applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent.

