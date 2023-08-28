scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Govt’s ONDC reaches 50K restaurants, takes on Zomato-Swiggy dominance

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Giving a tough fight to Zomato-Swiggy dominance in online food delivery market, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the government, on Monday said that 50,000 restaurants are now live for placing online orders on the Open Network, across 172 cities.

The number of restaurants on the Open Network shot up from 500 in February 2023 to 50,000 in August 2023, depicting exponential growth.

“What started with our first order in September 2022, the Network has onboarded over 50,000 restaurants till now. As we continue to grow and expand, we are excited about the future of online food delivery in the ecommerce ecosystem and our role in shaping it,” said T. Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC.

ONDC said that Seller Network Participants (NPs) are central to this achievement, like Magicpin, uEngage, Bitsila, EkSecond, Growth Falcons, Mystore, nStore, and eSamudaay.

ONDC aims to double the restaurant count by the end of 2023. Consumers can order food online on the ONDC Network via Buyer Apps including Paytm, Pincode, Magicpin, Mystore among others.

–IANS

na/ksk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal's mantra to sexy neck is balancing 30 kg on forehead
Next article
Japanese C2C marketplace Mercari to double workforce in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US