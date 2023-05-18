scorecardresearch
Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has announced a new product called Grammarly Business that will help users with AI to communicate more effectively 'beyond words'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Popular AI-based writing assistant Grammarly is rolling out a new product that will use generative AI to write corporate emails and help in employee work flow via popular office applications. Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has announced a new product called Grammarly Business that will help users with AI to communicate more effectively “beyond words”.

“If a business wants to truly benefit from generative AI, it should be integrated across all applications used by employees,” said Roy-Chowdhury at an event in the US.

As people write across various platforms and applications, the new product will help them “save time and promote creativity.”

Grammarly Business will be available for testing in June, according to the company.

The announcement came as both the pioneers in the field – Microsoft and Google – have introduced generative AI in their office products.

Google said in March it will integrate generative AI tools into its Workspace suite including Gmail, Docs, Slides and Sheets.

Microsoft also unveiled Dynamics 365 Copilot for applications that handle tasks such as sales, marketing and customer service.

Grammarly recently launched a generative AI feature called GrammarlyGo that lets users brainstorm ideas, compose writing, edit and personalize text.

The company raised $200 million and was valued at $13 billion in 2021.

–IANS

na/

