Group Captain Prashanth Nair among four test pilots for Gaganyaan Mission

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) Kerala is all set to be catapulted to a new glory when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the names of four test pilots undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan Mission when he visits the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Tuesday.

Sukhoi fighter pilot Group Captain Prashanth B. Nair, who hails from Kerala, has been undergoing the training for India’s dream mission for the past few years, sources said.

The four test pilots have completed their training in Russia and are now getting familiar with the intricacies of the mission at a unit of the ISRO.

Ever since the news surfaced that there is a Keralaite, there was a mad rush to find out who the officer is.

The Prime Minister will visit the VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram to review preparations for the Gaganyaan Mission.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the VSSC at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday and will spend an hour there.

