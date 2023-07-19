scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

By Agency News Desk

Gandhinagar, July 19 (IANS) London-based company OneWeb and the Gujarat Government’s Science and Technology Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for the establishment of a ‘Satellite Network Portal Site’ in Gujarat.

The portal site aims to provide affordable connectivity to various sectors, including the government, offering continuous and secure satellite internet access at affordable rates nationwide.

“OneWeb will set up one of the private ‘satellite network portal sites’ in Mehsana district of Gujarat. The satellite network portal site, which will be located in Jotana taluka of Mehsana district, plans to provide high-speed, low-latency, and affordable connectivity to the government, businesses, consumers, schools, and more,” a government statement said.

The satellite network portal in Katosan and Tejpura, Jotana taluka, Gujarat, is scheduled to launch in 2023 with an estimated cost of over Rs. 100 crores for its Phase-1.

The project is also expected to generate approximately 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

OneWeb is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite company with 648 satellites, aiming to establish a global communication network. By utilizing LEO satellites instead of traditional geostationary satellites, OneWeb offers broadband Internet access with lower latency of less than 100 ms, compared to GEO-based networks with latencies of 500-700 ms, providing efficient network services.

This technology is already operational in Europe and Canada. In India, OneWeb aims to provide cost-effective satellite connectivity services to mobile network operators and Internet service providers.

–IANS

janvi/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives
Next article
Tiger, Zahrah raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya's 'Love Stereo Again'
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger, Zahrah raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya's 'Love Stereo Again'

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

News

SRK turns choreographer for 'Beqarar Karke' track in 'Jawan'

Technology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

Technology

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors warn against stomach acidity and OTC treatment

News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback picture with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

News

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

News

Gujarat to host 69th edition of Filmfare awards in 2024

Technology

Apple ‘Swiped’ showcases how you can best secure your Mac from thieves

Technology

Able to workout only on weekends? Benefits are similar as daily exercise

Technology

Meta launches AI research community to address pressing challenges in AI

News

Gigi Hadid says 'all's well that ends well' in bikini post after arrest news

Technology

Truecaller launches AI-powered 'Assistant' in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US