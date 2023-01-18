scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Homegrown conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday announced the launch of Auto Bot Builder, a powerful tool that harnesses the power of GPT-3 to automatically and effortlessly build advanced chatbots tailored to enterprise requirements.

A user can instantly build a chatbot using content from their website, documents, message logs, product catalogues, databases, and other corporate systems of record with the Auto Bot Builder tool.

“GPT-3 represents a massive improvement in language and conversational abilities. We’re excited to help enterprises harness the power of LLMs to enhance their customer experience,” Gupshup CEO Beerud Sheth said in a statement.

The Auto Bot Builder tool accepts the content of any size, processes it and fine-tunes the Large Language Model (LLM) to the specific context.

Moreover, the company said that the tool is capable of handling really large content sets, which need special pre-processing.

The chatbots build on large language models (LLMs) and demonstrate a high level of language capabilities that are truly engaging for the end user.

They can handle virtually any natural-language query posed by the user and provide meaningful responses in almost all scenarios, said the company.

Further, the company mentioned that the chatbots built using Auto Bot Builder already come pre-integrated with Gupshup’s comprehensive conversational engagement product stack.

With this, it can be instantly deployed across dozens of channels, with built-in analytics, tracking, logging, billing, and more.

They are instantly capable of handling messaging volumes at scale.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large
Next article
BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

News

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Technology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

Sports

1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Sports

Brij Bhushan was sexually harassing female wrestlers, I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

News

Hansika Motwani’s first look of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’

Technology

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

News

Dhvani Bhanushali on 'Lagan': First time I'm bringing an entire album for my audience

News

Angelina, Brad Pitt's son Pax secretly working as an artist using fake name

Sports

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

News

Netflix releases its 2023 Korean slate

News

Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM

Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Sujan Dasgupta, creator of popular OTT sleuth ‘Eken Babu’ dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US