scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 21 (IANS) A Tesla software hacker discovered a secret driver mode named after the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, that allows for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles.

According to The Verge, the hidden feature named — “Elon Mode”, was discovered by a Tesla software hacker known online as @greentheonly.

For years, the anonymous hacker dug deep into the vehicle code and discovered things like how Tesla can prevent you from using your power seats or the Model 3’s centre camera before it was officially activated.

After discovering and activating Elon Mode, the hacker went out to test the system and posted some shaky footage of the experience on Twitter.

“Impressions after nearly 600 miles on 11.4.3 with Elon mode (could not get a non-Tesla car to try in time). It went much better than the prior experiment obviously. Many contributing factors. I was not as late so I did not mind as much,” it tweeted.

The hacker did not share the literal “Elon Mode” setting on the screen but maintained that it was real, the report said.

The hacker discovered that while using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, the car did not require their attention.

FSD is Tesla’s vision-based advanced driver-assist system, which is currently in beta but is available to anyone who paid up to $15,000 for the option.

In May, challenging Elon Musk’s full self-driving claims, a Tesla whistleblower reportedly leaked 100GB of data to a German media outlet that contains thousands of customer complaints about the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) features.

The documents obtained by Handelsblatt detail about 2,400 self-acceleration issues and more than 1,500 braking problems with Tesla cars.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup
Next article
Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts
This May Also Interest You
News

'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara & Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'

News

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Kartik says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

News

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

News

Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US