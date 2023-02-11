scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hacker uses new 'Screenshotter' malware tool to target organisations

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) A new hacker identified as TA886 targets organisations in the US and Germany with the new custom malware tool “Screenshotter” to perform surveillance and data theft on infected systems.

According to BleepingComputer, the previously unknown cluster of activity was first discovered by the US-based security firm Proofpoint in October 2022.

The hacker appears to be motivated by money, conducting a preliminary assessment of breached systems to determine if the target is valuable enough for further intrusion.

Moreover, the report said that the hacker targets victims using phishing emails that include Microsoft Publisher (.pub) attachments with malicious macros, URLs linking to .pub files with macros, or PDFs containing URLs that download dangerous JavaScript files.

In December 2022, the security firm reported that the number of emails sent in TA886 grew exponentially, and continued to grow in January 2023. The emails were either written in English or German, depending on the target.

If the recipients of these emails click on the URLs, a multi-step attack chain is started, which results in the download and execution of the new malware tool “Screenshotter” used by TA886.

This tool captures JPG screenshots from the victim’s machine and sends them to the threat actor’s server for review.

The attackers then manually examine these screenshots to determine the value of the victim, the report mentioned.

Proofpoint says TA886 is actively involved in the attacks, analysing stolen data and sending commands to its malware at times that correspond to a typical workday in different time zones.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Previous article
Influencer Lina Bathia is giving us major fitness goals amidst this busy as-bee lifestyle
Next article
Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara 2'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US