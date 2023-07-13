scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hackers extort money in crypto, threatens to expose embarrassing & illicit content

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Email fraudsters are attempting to extort money from potential victims by threatening to release embarrassing or illicit material, targeting more than 10 work email accounts at a time, and making moderate payment demands — around $1,000 in Bitcoin, a report said on Thursday.

According to cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Network, such tactics could help attackers to stay under the radar and avoid alerting potential victims, security teams and payment systems.

Researchers analysed 3,00,000 emails detected as blackmailing scams over a period of 12 months at Columbia University to understand the financial infrastructure attackers use for extortion emails.

“Extortion attacks need to be taken seriously by security teams, especially when they are targeting people through their work email accounts,” said Nishant Taneja, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Email Protection at Barracuda.

According to the report, attackers were using 3,000 unique Bitcoin wallet addresses out of which 100 wallets appeared in 80 per cent of the extortion emails, which highlights that a relatively small number of attackers were responsible for most of the extortion emails.

The researchers also found that 97 per cent of extortion mail sender accounts sent out fewer than 10 attack emails each, and 90 per cent of the attacks demanded payments of less than $2,000 in Bitcoin.

“How did the attacker get hold of the account details, for example – were they exposed or stolen at some point? Or does it mean that the recipient has used their work account and device for inappropriate activity such as visiting questionable websites? Both scenarios have security implications for the company – and for the target. This can be embarrassing and distressing and can potentially make it more likely a victim will pay,” said Taneja.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘India’s Best Dancer 3’: Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic as contestant celebrates her life through performance
This May Also Interest You
News

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’: Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic as contestant celebrates her life through performance

Technology

WhatsApp working on animated avatar feature for Android beta 

News

Vivek Agnihotri on ‘The Vaccine War’ clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’: ‘We aren’t in Bollywood game’

Sports

AIFF Technical Committee recommends head coaches for senior women, U-16 men's football teams

News

Aditya Roy Kapur stresses on importance of kindness in relationship

News

Britney Spears demands public apology for slapgate

Health & Lifestyle

Can drops replace eye injections for retina disease?

News

With an Emmy nomination, Elton John could secure the EGOT status

Sports

Badminton: India bag nine medals in World Deaf Youth Championships

News

Ashi Singh ditches the tomboy look, dons an all-gold bridal ensemble in 'Meet'

Technology

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

Technology

Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea

Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US