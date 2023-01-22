scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hackers now spreading malware via Microsoft OneNote attachments

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) Hackers are now spreading malware using Microsoft OneNote attachments in phishing emails, infecting victims using remote access malware that can be used to install additional malware, steal passwords, or even cryptocurrency wallets.

For years, attackers have distributed malware in emails via malicious Word and Excel attachments that launch macros to download and install malware, reports Bleeping Computer.

However, in July last year, Microsoft disabled macros by default in Office documents, rendering this method untrustworthy for malware distribution.

Threat actors then quickly began using new file formats, such as ISO images and password-protected ZIP files, said the report.

These file formats quickly gained popularity, aided by a Windows bug that allowed ISOs to bypass security warnings and the popular 7-Zip (a free and open-source file archiver) utility’s failure to propagate mark-of-the-web flags to files extracted from ZIP archives.

However, these bugs were fixed by both 7-Zip and Windows recently, preventing users from opening files in downloaded ISO and ZIP files without scary security warnings, the report added.

Microsoft OneNote is a free desktop digital notebook application that comes with Microsoft Office 2019 and Microsoft 365.

Meanwhile, the tech giant banned cryptocurrency mining from its online services to protect all of its cloud customers, media reports said.

“Cryptocurrency mining can disrupt or even impair Online Services and its users, and is often associated with unauthorised access to and use of customer accounts,” Microsoft told The Register.

“We made this change to further protect our customers and mitigate the risk of disrupting or impairing services in the Microsoft Cloud,” it added.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
When Anshu Srivastava worked in a detective agency
Next article
Shekhar Kapur's tribute to Heath Ledger: 'He was a very spiritual person'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US