scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hackers stole $30 bn in crypto since 2012: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) More than $30 billion in cryptocurrency has been hacked in 1,102 documented incidents from 2012 to the present, a new report has shown.

According to the blockchain security firm SlowMist, contract vulnerabilities, rug pulls, flash loan attacks, scams, and private key leaks are the top five most common hacks.

The total number of incidents comprised 118 exchange hacks, 217 Ethereum ecosystem hacks, 162 BNB Smart Chain ecosystem hacks, 119 EOS ecosystem hacks, and 85 nonfungible token hacks or NFTs.

Exchange losses were the most severe, totalling more than $10 billion over the last decade.

Hacking events involving over $1 billion in losses peaked in the early 2010s and again from 2019 to 2021.

Security incidents have become somewhat less frequent since 2022, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, a hacking group called ‘Pink Drainer’ has been impersonating journalists in phishing attacks in order to compromise Discord and Twitter accounts and steal cryptocurrency.

According to anti-scam platform ScamSniffer analysts, Pink Drainer was able to compromise the accounts of 1,932 victims and steal about $3 million in digital assets on the Mainnet, Arbitrum, BNB, Polygon, Optimism, and other blockchains.

The threat actor was captured by ScamSniffer’s on-chain monitoring bots after stealing $3,27,000 in NFTs from a single person.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028
Next article
Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time
This May Also Interest You
News

Kiara shares video of her 'Raat Baki' song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

News

'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Technology

Japanese researchers find new way to diagnose ovarian cancer

News

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available in dark blue colour: Report

Technology

Won’t regulate AI, will create guardrails to curb AI user harm: MoS IT

Technology

Roposo, Shopify join hands to boost digital entrepreneurship in India

News

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

Technology

Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028

News

Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

News

Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

Technology

Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart

News

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

News

'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot

Technology

Nothing announces opening of 1st 'Customer Service Centre' in India

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US