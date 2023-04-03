scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hackers stole data in network security breach: Western Digital

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Data storage leader Western Digital said on Monday that cyber-criminals exfiltrated data from its systems during a “network security incident”.

On March 26, Western Digital had identified a network security incident involving its systems.

In connection with the ongoing incident, an unauthorised third party gained access to a number of the company’s systems. Upon discovery of the incident, the company implemented response efforts and initiated an investigation with the assistance of leading outside security and forensic experts.

“This investigation is in its early stages and Western Digital is coordinating with the law enforcement authorities,” it said in a statement.

The company said it is implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations, including taking systems and services offline, and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.

As part of its remediation efforts, Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services.

“While Western Digital is focused on remediating this security incident, it has caused and may continue to cause disruption to parts of the company’s business operations,” it said.

–IANS

na/arm

Previous article
IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Dhoni, Rayudu star as CSK post 217/7 against LSG
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Dhoni, Rayudu star as CSK post 217/7 against LSG

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day 6

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina top Indian in contention; Satwik-Chirag too back in action

News

Richard Madden decided against going to Sanjay Gandhi National Park because of an unwanted friend

News

Watch Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 teaser

Sports

Always good to get a series win, so the spirits are high, says South Africa coach Rob Walter

Technology

China among 12 nations participating in G-20 Science-20 meet in Tripura

Sports

IPL 2023: Might be able to turn the arm over tonight, says Ben Stokes on bowling against LSG

News

Cannes confirms it'll honour Harrison Ford, screen 'Dial of Destiny'

Technology

Is India seeing another Covid wave?

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

News

Priyanka Chopra explains why she spoke up on Bollywood after so long

Health & Lifestyle

Some countries start spring boosters to tame fresh Covid scare

Health & Lifestyle

J&K's Basohli painting gets GI tagging

News

Apurva Singh plays an ambitious and determined character in 'Garmi'

Technology

AI a serious threat to several programming jobs: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Sports

PGTI Tour 2023: Top Indian golfers in the fray at Delhi-NCR Open

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, I will play this entire season and year injury free, says CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US