scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HAL congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the significant feat of making India the first nation to successfully land on South pole of the Moon. C.B. Ananthakrishnan, the CMD of the public sector aerospace and defence company, said that the HAL is proud to be associated with the ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and bus structure for the rover and the lander, which have gone in Chandrayaan-3.

He said that it shows the HAL’s unwavering commitment to Indian space programme. “HAL thanks ISRO for giving opportunity to be associated with this prestigious mission,” the CMD added.

With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the fourth country to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the very first country to achieve this endeavour on the south pole of the Moon.

Experts believe that this achievement is envisaged to serve as fore-runners for future landing missions and other technological progress in planetary exploration.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that the approved cost of Chandrayaan-3, Rs 250 crores (excluding the launch vehicle’s cost), is considerably less than the budget of 2014 science-fiction movie ‘Interstellar’.
India’s earlier effort Chandrayaan-2 also achieved 98 per cent success, fulfilling most of the mission’s objectives though certain unexpected variations in performances of the last phase of the Lander Module led to higher velocities at touchdown of Chandrayaan-2.
Building upon the past experience, the ISRO planned for all types of exigencies in Chandrayaan-3 leading to a perfect touchdown at south pole.

Dhankhar said that the soft landing of Vikram has proved that “21st century belongs to India”.

–IANSgcb/sha


1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai
Next article
The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sports

World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai

News

As Chandrayaan-3 creates history, film fraternity celebrates the moment

Sports

It's not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean, warns Deandra Dottin

Technology

Create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari Kumari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Technology

Jeff Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)

News

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US