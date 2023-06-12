scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

HAMMER Fit+ delivers best in class health tracking features along with an enhanced display, gesture control, theatre mode & a skin-friendly design

By Brand Desk
HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch
Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

HAMMER India introduces the new HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch, extending the catalogue of HAMMER’s redefining consumer wearables technology. Converging the seams of pro-grade health metric tracking, HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch is designed to deliver fitness management without losing a chunk of productivity.

The new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch features 1.85″ Large display with a brightness of 500 nits. Stay connected with a strong Bluetooth patching, built-in speakers, and microphone to assist clear calling. The tech calculates essential health metrics to track breathing, sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle; all which can be used as additional insight to gauge the wearer’s health, while being protected with passwords and data privacy.

With in-app GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time and initiate the Find my watch/phone app to recover lost devices and generate their current location. Its strong metallic body is breathable, skin friendly, and built to resist damage with an IP67 Water Resistance. Detachable silicone straps, 5 menu styles, 4 watch faces, 100+ wallpapers by app, can enable each user to make the Hammer Fit+ truly their own, with stylistic customization.

The features of alarm, calculator, stopwatch, ambient sound, DND, flashlight, and theatre mode are integrated in the new launch. Vibration Intensity, gesture control on music and camera, compatibility with iOS and Android, and quick access Google Voice Assistant, a convenient battery life of 2-3 days, with power saving mode, create a smooth user experience balance health, wellness, productivity, and hustle.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said, “Indeed, with every new launch we facilitate feasible innovation to the Indian Consumer on the go. This latest smartwatch offers a salver of premium smart features like next-level activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, seamless call transfer, multi-sequence sports modes, and more, all packaged in a convenient timepiece wearable.”

HAMMER’s technology seeks to innovate contemporary wearables that are multifunctional, comfortable yet athletic, designed to cater to the discerning tech consumer. The innovation is an extension of your smartphone, and essentially this is a super device to facilitate smartphone alternatives, for a seamless connection to work, family and loved ones, even when you’re too swamped to pick up your phone.

Brand Desk
Brand Desk
Posts published by the Brand Desk author(s) could be curated / syndicated / partnered / sponsored content. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled
Next article
Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'
This May Also Interest You
News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

News

Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death

Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

News

'The Trial…' character felt personal, says Kajol

News

Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Aaj Ke Baad Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

News

Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

News

Asees Kaur of 'Raataan Lambiyan' fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US