scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, focussed on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, on Tuesday announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new Automotive Engineering Centre.

This new centre will open in Chennai by the second quarter of this year and will hire 200 employees to start operations.

Currently, over one-third of HARMAN’s total workforce, i.e., close to 10,000 employees work in India.

“Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with HARMAN’s global ethos, Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director – HARMAN India, said in a statement.

The company said that the Chennai centre will serve both global and Indian OEMs, and it will collaborate with other key centres such as Bangalore and Pune to develop advanced automotive technologies.

It further added that the opening of HARMAN’s Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai is a significant step towards the development of advanced automotive innovations and strengthening the company’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market.

–IANS

shs/prw/uk/

Previous article
Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI
Next article
Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US