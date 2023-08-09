scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Have ‘substantial doubts’ about our ability to stay in business: WeWork

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Flexible workspace provider WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, is now struggling to survive in a post-pandemic world, saying that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

The company, which reported a net loss of $397 million for the second quarter over the consolidated revenue of $844 million (up 4 per cent year-over-year) in its second quarter, projected a weak future amid losses, projected cash needs and increased member turnover.

“Excess supply in commercial real estate, increasing competition in flexible space and macroeconomic volatility drove higher member churn and softer demand than we anticipated, resulting in a slight decline in memberships,” said WeWork interim CEO David Tolley.

After its quarterly results, the company’s shares nosedived more than 30 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Its stock closed at 21 cents with only a $166 million valuation.

Overall, WeWork’s stock is down 85 per cent since the start of 2023.

WeWork had raised over $22 billion in funding from investors such as SoftBank, Insight Partners, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

“In a difficult operating environment, we have delivered solid year-over-year revenue growth and dramatic profitability improvements,” Tolley said in a statement.

“We are confident in our ability to meet the evolving workplace needs of businesses of all sizes across sectors and geographies, and our long term company vision remains unchanged,” he added.

As of June 30, WeWork’s real estate portfolio consisted of 777 locations across 39 countries, supporting approximately 906,000 workstations and 653,000 physical memberships.

–IANS

na/ksk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chelsea suffers setback from Nkunku injury
Next article
Debt collections SaaS platform Credgenics raises $50 mn
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Netflix launches new app for playing games on TV

Technology

Debt collections SaaS platform Credgenics raises $50 mn

Sports

Chelsea suffers setback from Nkunku injury

Sports

Rakow win over Aris Limassol in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

US cybersecurity company Rapid7 to lay off 470 employees

Sports

Italy's Furlani wins long jump gold at European Athletics U20 Championships

Sports

‘Every game is an opportunity to prepare…’: Babar Azam

Technology

Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app

Sports

Boult, Jamieson return for England ODI series

Technology

X introduces Sensitivity Settings, Enhanced Blocklist for advertisers

News

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: Vikram can make soft-landing on Moon’s surface even with engine failure, says ISRO chief

News

Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Sports

IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Tilak help India beat WI by 7 wickets to keep series alive

Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US