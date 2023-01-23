scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Monday announced a long-term partnership with motor vehicle manufacturer Maxwell Energy Systems for their advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS).

As part of this partnership, Maxwell will supply over a million units of its BMS over the next three years to support Hero Electric’s rapid growth strategy in order to maintain its leadership position.

“To offer avant-garde and advanced battery packs, we are glad to partner with Maxwell for their BMS solution, which will help us provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to our customers,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

“This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have 2 solid reliable partners to future-proof our battery designs,” he added.

Moreover, Maxwell and Hero Electric will work on an exciting new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market.

“We’re honoured to partner with them as an advanced electronics supplier and start supplies of our Smart Battery Management Systems (BMS). Since both our missions are deeply aligned, we aim to bring many such innovations to the EV market in partnership with Hero,” Akhil Aryan, CEO & Co-Founder, Maxwell Energy Systems, said in a statement.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint
Next article
Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022
This May Also Interest You
Sports

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Technology

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Technology

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

News

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

News

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Dialogues

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

News

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

News

Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch ‘Pathaan’ in theatres

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

Technology

Why Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

News

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya Shetty, and K.L Rahul ahead of their wedding

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: ‘Lonely’ Shalin Bhanot requests housemates to nominate him

Sports

SA20: Roelof van der Merwe's energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US