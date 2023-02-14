Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

Shimla, Feb 14 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the fifth generation (5G) services of the Jio telecom network in the state and said the people would benefit from this as every third person in the state is utilising the internet services.

Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, especially students, businessmen and professionals, said the Chief Minister.

“It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector as we began from landline during the time of late Sukh Ram, the then Union telecom minister, thereafter to 2G, and so on,” said the Chief Minister.

The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government i.e. tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education, etc., said Sukhu, adding a complete revolution has been witnessed in telecom arena which will help immensely in the health sector.

“The government mulls to introduce world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors.

“Similarly, the government is committed to bring radical changes in education sector. Latest courses like robotics, block chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session. For this purpose, the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the company to strengthen the 5G infrastructure to district headquarters so that people do not face inconvenience in their day-to-day life.

Commenting on the launch, Jio spokesperson said the company is excited to commence Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur.

“Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in the various areas. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of Himachal, especially the youth. We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state.”

The spokesperson added the company is grateful to the government and the local administration for their support to digitise Himachal Pradesh.

“Jio engineers are working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen,” the company said.

–IANS

vg/uk/