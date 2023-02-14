scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

By News Bureau

Shimla, Feb 14 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the fifth generation (5G) services of the Jio telecom network in the state and said the people would benefit from this as every third person in the state is utilising the internet services.

Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, especially students, businessmen and professionals, said the Chief Minister.

“It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector as we began from landline during the time of late Sukh Ram, the then Union telecom minister, thereafter to 2G, and so on,” said the Chief Minister.

The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government i.e. tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education, etc., said Sukhu, adding a complete revolution has been witnessed in telecom arena which will help immensely in the health sector.

“The government mulls to introduce world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors.

“Similarly, the government is committed to bring radical changes in education sector. Latest courses like robotics, block chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session. For this purpose, the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the company to strengthen the 5G infrastructure to district headquarters so that people do not face inconvenience in their day-to-day life.

Commenting on the launch, Jio spokesperson said the company is excited to commence Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur.

“Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in the various areas. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of Himachal, especially the youth. We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state.”

The spokesperson added the company is grateful to the government and the local administration for their support to digitise Himachal Pradesh.

“Jio engineers are working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen,” the company said.

–IANS

vg/uk/

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’
Next article
Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

News

Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on 'Gulmohar' sets

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US