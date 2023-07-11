scorecardresearch
Hiring activity sees growth in Indian IT, BPO sectors in June: Report

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Indian IT, BPO, Manufacturing and other sectors witnessed a growth in the hiring activity in the month of June 2023, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the report by foundit (previously Monster India & APAC), Healthcare (+11 per cent), BPO (+7 per cent), Production & Manufacturing (+5 per cent), and Logistics (+9 per cent) saw positive e-recruitment activity in June this year on a month-on-month basis, plus the IT (+2 per cent) sector also showed signs of rebound with improved demand for skilled professionals.

“Jobs in segments such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, and even IT have returned, and we expect to see better hiring intentions in the coming quarter as companies revisit their talent requirements. As seen during any global slowdown, India Inc. exhibited cautious hiring sentiments but this is bound to bounce back with time,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO – foundit.

Moreover, the report showed that metro cities fared well with an overall 3 per cent hiring growth, while recruitment across Tier-2 cities dipped by 2 per cent.

Across experience levels, demand for freshers (0-2 years) on a monthly basis stabilised, while top management roles (15+ years) saw maximum growth of 4 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, sectors such as IT (-19 per cent), BFSI (-13 per cent), Home Appliances (-26 per cent), and Production/Manufacturing (-14 per cent) have not yet bounced back to last year’s hiring numbers (June 2023 vs June 2022), despite the monthly positive incline seen in a few of these industries.

Further, the report said that Kolkata has emerged at the top of the list with maximum job posting activity with 12 per cent growth (June 2023 vs May 2023), largely on account of increased BPO hiring.

Metro cities such as Bangalore (+3 per cent), Delhi NCR (+3 per cent), and Mumbai (+4 per cent) also noted a rebound in hiring demand.

Engineering/Production roles witnessed robust growth of 8 per cent in June 2023 as compared to the previous month.

A downward trend was noted for professionals in Sales & Business Development (-2 per cent) and Marketing & Communications (-1 per cent), indicating reduced requirements by companies in branding and related functions.

Other roles such as HR & Admin, Hospitality & Travel, and Logistics/Supply Chain also noted a marginal decline of 1 per cent.

