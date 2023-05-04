scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hiring for more than Rs 50 lakh per annum jobs in Indian startups down by 80%

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Hiring in senior roles at Indian startups (CTC greater than 50 lakh per annum) went down by around 80 per cent across new-age tech platforms in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to same period last year, continuing the pattern of declining hiring amid a funding winter, a report showed on Thursday.

The e-commerce and edtech sectors saw significant impacts, with hiring plummeting by 93 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively, according to the report by LONGHOUSE Consulting, an executive search and talent advisory firm.

“The hiring scenario in the startup ecosystem in Q1 will be similar in the following two quarters as well. There will be ongoing loss in senior positions with high-paying jobs,” said Anshuman Das, CEO and Founder, LONGHOUSE Consulting.

Growth stage and late-stage start-ups will continue to be badly hit, although early-stage and Pre-Series A start-ups are projected to hire.

“EV, healthcare, AI/ML, fintech and manufacturing early-stage start-ups in the series A and B levels are anticipated to increase the hirings with a few roles open for senior positions,” he added.

However, the startup ecosystem will witness a surge in more seasoned entrepreneurs who are launching their second or third ventures as well as seasoned executives who are switching to entrepreneurship.

“The current start-up slowdown will fuel more entrepreneurship than impact it negatively,” said Das.

Indian startups raised a total of $2.8 billion in funds in the first quarter of 2023, a massive 75 per cent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year ($11.9 billion), as rising inflation and interest rates continue to impact investments significantly amid a deepening funding winter.

There were no new unicorns created in the January-March period, compared with 14 unicorns in Q1 2022, according to a recent report by Tracxn, a leading global market intelligence platform.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people
Next article
DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Sports

PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters

Technology

81% firms facing shortage in 'power' tech skills globally in AI era

News

Football fanboy Ranveer Singh soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Technology

Microsoft announces new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Sports

DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people

Sports

Protesting wrestlers offer to return medals, govt honours after police manhandling

News

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date

Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Technology

Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

News

Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US