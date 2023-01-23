scorecardresearch
Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 23 (IANS) Video game Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has shared a brief message about the franchise’s future after being hit hard by the Microsoft layoffs.

“Halo and Master Chief are here to stay,” 343 said in a statement attributed to studio head Pierre Hintze, reports Engadget.

“343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great,” it added.

Halo Infinite is a 2021 first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries and published by Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios.

The statement comes after Microsoft confirmed that it would lay off 10,000 employees before the end of March.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the restructuring “hit hard” 343 Industries, which lost Halo veteran and creative director Joe Staten, who joined the studio in 2020 to help bring Infinite to completion, to Microsoft’s publishing division.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced plans to shut down its social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR, which offered immersive social spaces for people to interact with friends and colleagues as 3D avatars.

In 2017, Microsoft stepped in and acquired the platform after AltspaceVR decided to shut it down, and now the company said it will shut down the service on March 10, 2023.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Over 9 in 10 Indian consumers want all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'
Ishaan, Riya make memories while shooting in Agra for 'Dhruv Tara'

Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

FuelBuddy raises $20 mn, aims to expand global footprint

Developing a fully cloud-native Banking as a service infrastructure: Decentro Founder

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo network in India

Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Dialogues: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s comedy dialogues will make you fall in love

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch ‘Pathaan’ in theatres

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

