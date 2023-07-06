scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 6 (IANS) Homophobic name-calling among teenagers, whether friendly teasing or traumatic bullying, can have damaging impact on mental health, according to a study.

Dr Kai Lin, a sociologist and criminologist from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), said there was a belief that homophobic name-calling, particularly “teasing” among friends, was relatively harmless, however the study findings show that is not the case.

“Those who experienced homophobic name-calling, regardless of intention, reported a range of negative psychological and behavioural outcomes,” Dr Lin said. “These included depressive symptoms and a decreased sense of belonging at school.”

More than 44 per cent of teenagers in the study reported being called names such as “homo” or “gay” over the previous month. Around 17 per cent of homophobic name-calling was from a friend, and while this was not as damaging as from a rival or stranger, it still had an impact on mental health.

The data was drawn from a large sample of students in 36 midwestern middle schools in the US, with the results

The study, recently published in the Journal of School Violence, showed that boys who are seen as ‘unmasculine’, regardless of their sexual orientation, were more often the target of homophobic name-calling. However, the mental health impact of homophobic name-calling was found stronger for girls than for boys.

“This suggests that while homophobic name-calling may be more common among boys, girls may be more vulnerable to this type of victimisation,” Dr Lin said.

“We also found adverse mental health impacts were more pronounced among racial and ethnic minorities,” he added.

The study has important implications for bullying prevention and intervention practice and policy making, and recommended charting anti-bullying policies at the school and school-district level, educating teachers, and developing interventions involving communication.

Dr Lin warned that leaving the socialisation of youth primarily to social media platforms could exacerbate homophobic bullying and antisocial behaviour and emphasises the need for educators to develop strategies that encourage prosocial behaviour.

–IANS

rvt/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk
This May Also Interest You
News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

News

Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

News

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Technology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

News

Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics

News

Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Technology

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Technology

Spotify ends Apple in-app payment for premium subscribers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US