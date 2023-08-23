scorecardresearch
Honeywell launches new airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Wednesday announced the launch of its Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram.

A ‘make in India’ product engineered and manufactured completely in the country, it will play a crucial role in airport operations and is subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies.

“The new Honeywell LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, along with our extensive range of other aviation solutions, will not only help airports address these challenges, but also help improve safety and efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.

The AGL will be manufactured at its 41,000-square-foot facility in Gurugram.

The rapidly growing Indian aviation industry is expected to invest up to $12 billion into the sector and reach up to 220 airports by 2025 – up from the current 148.

The Honeywell AGL solutions being developed and engineered in India are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified and compliant to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The lights manufactured use a patented design of three-light window, offer operational flexibility and high structural stability catering to the load stresses by aircraft, said the company.

“The successful rollout of the first batch of FAA-certified LED Airfield Ground Lights from the Gurugram unit demonstrates Honeywell’s dedication to both India’s aviation sector and the ‘Make in India’ ethos,” it added.

The complete engineering and technology that caters to the needs of airports were incubated and developed by the Honeywell Technology Solutions team in India.

–IANS

 na/


