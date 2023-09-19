scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

How remote and hybrid work can significantly cut carbon footprint

Remote work can actually result in 54 per cent lower carbon footprint compared with onsite work, a new study has shown

By Agency News Desk
How remote and hybrid work can significantly cut carbon footprint
How remote and hybrid work can significantly cut carbon footprint

Remote work can actually result in 54 per cent lower carbon footprint compared with onsite work, a new study has shown. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that hybrid workers who work from home two to four days per week can reduce their carbon footprint by 11 per cent to 29 per cent, but working from home one day per week is cutting carbon footprint by only 2 per cent.

The study, conducted by researchers at Cornell University and Microsoft, used survey data and modelling to incorporate factors sometimes overlooked when calculating carbon footprint, including residential energy use based on time-use allocation, non-commute distance and mode of transportation, communications device usage, number of household members and office configuration, such as seat sharing and building size.

“Remote work is not zero carbon, and the benefits of hybrid work are not perfectly linear,” said study senior author Fengqi You, a professor in energy systems engineering at Cornell.

The study found that seat sharing among hybrid workers under full-building attendance can reduce carbon footprint by 28 per cent.

Hybrid workers tend to commute farther than onsite workers due to differences in housing choices.

According to the study, effects of remote and hybrid work on communications technologies such as computer, phone and internet usage have negligible impacts on overall carbon footprint.

“Remote and hybrid work shows great potential for reducing carbon footprint, but what behaviours should these companies and other policy makers be encouraged to maximise the benefits?” said Longqi Yang, principal applied research manager at Microsoft and corresponding author of the study.

“Globally, every person, every country and every sector has these kinds of opportunities with remote work. How could the combined benefits change the whole world? That’s something we really want to advance our understanding of,” said Yanqiu Tao, the study’s first author.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Katy Perry sells rights to her music catalog for $225 mn
Next article
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez head to splitsville as they file for divorce
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US