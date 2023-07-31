HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) PC and Printer major HP on Monday introduced a new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 printers for businesses in India, offering high-quality yet cost-effective printing.

The new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 comes in three variants, including LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 dw (Duplex and Wireless), fdn (Fax, Duplex and Network), and fdw (Fax, Duplex and Wireless), priced at Rs 43,028, Rs 45,717, and Rs 48,407, respectively.

“We proudly unveil the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104, a printer range specifically tailored to cater to the diverse needs of Indian businesses. Our primary objective is to deliver high-quality, reliable printing, scanning, and copying solutions that go beyond mere functionality”, Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market, said in a statement.

With these new printers, Indian businesses can experience improved printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, making it the ideal multi-function printer choice.

Built with productivity and efficiency in mind, the company said that the series delivers fast printing up to 40 pages per minute, with the first printout time of under 6.3 seconds.

They also offer a robust paper capacity of up to 900 sheets, allowing businesses to focus on their core tasks without frequent interruptions for paper reloads.

Equipped with automatic duplex printing and single-pass dual-side scanning functionality, the series minimises paper usage, saves time, and lowers printing expenses.

It also offers superior wireless performance with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the convenience of printing from anywhere with HP Roam-enabled capabilities, according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the printers have a duty cycle of 80,000 pages and have a toner yield of up to 9,800 pages.

In addition, the series also provides effortless printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with the 50-page automatic document feeder (ADF) for hands-free productivity.

–IANS

shs/ksk