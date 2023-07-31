scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) PC and Printer major HP on Monday introduced a new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 printers for businesses in India, offering high-quality yet cost-effective printing.

The new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 comes in three variants, including LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 dw (Duplex and Wireless), fdn (Fax, Duplex and Network), and fdw (Fax, Duplex and Wireless), priced at Rs 43,028, Rs 45,717, and Rs 48,407, respectively.

“We proudly unveil the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104, a printer range specifically tailored to cater to the diverse needs of Indian businesses. Our primary objective is to deliver high-quality, reliable printing, scanning, and copying solutions that go beyond mere functionality”, Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market, said in a statement.

With these new printers, Indian businesses can experience improved printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, making it the ideal multi-function printer choice.

Built with productivity and efficiency in mind, the company said that the series delivers fast printing up to 40 pages per minute, with the first printout time of under 6.3 seconds.

They also offer a robust paper capacity of up to 900 sheets, allowing businesses to focus on their core tasks without frequent interruptions for paper reloads.

Equipped with automatic duplex printing and single-pass dual-side scanning functionality, the series minimises paper usage, saves time, and lowers printing expenses.

It also offers superior wireless performance with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the convenience of printing from anywhere with HP Roam-enabled capabilities, according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the printers have a duty cycle of 80,000 pages and have a toner yield of up to 9,800 pages.

In addition, the series also provides effortless printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with the 50-page automatic document feeder (ADF) for hands-free productivity.

–IANS

shs/ksk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report
Next article
US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup
This May Also Interest You
Technology

X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS

Technology

US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup

Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Montreal Tigers register 23-run win over Toronto Nationals

Technology

Samsung may launch Galaxy Ring in 2024

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro to come with titanium frame, slimmer bezels & price increase: Report

Sports

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw Open

Technology

Walmart buys Tiger Global’s remaining Flipkart stake for $1.4 bn

Technology

X reinstates rapper Kanye West's account

Sports

LPL 2023: Fourth edition kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony

News

Dil Raju elected President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US