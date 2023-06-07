scorecardresearch
HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Wednesday introduced a range of accessories which includes — a 45-inch curved monitor, vertical mouse, earbuds, 4k Webcam, and Thunderbolt G4 dock to support the consumers’ fast-evolving lifestyle in India.

The 45-inch curved monitor, 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse, Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds, 960 4k Webcam, and Thunderbolt G4 dock comes available at starting price of Rs 1,26,631, Rs 8,999, Rs 41,999, Rs 18,999, and Rs 19,500, respectively.

“At HP, we focus on innovating to serve changing workforce requirements and our range of new audio, video, and collaboration accessories will enhance productivity and provide for engaging hybrid work experiences whether at home or on-the-go,ace Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

The all-new HP 45-inch curved monitor is an immersive 45-inch diagonal, dual QHD, 1500R curved monitor with 165Hz refresh rate to provide a more expansive field of view, and enable a comfortable viewing angle, according to the company.

The dual display will allow users to connect to two different computers simultaneously for seamless multitasking.

Moreover, the 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse comes with a detachable wrist case for ease of use, plus it will stay connected to up to three devices at a time.

The HP earbuds come with active noise cancellation and a touchscreen case for a seamless experience.

Further, the company said that the earbuds are built with strong battery power enabling up to 24 hours of listening time and up to 16.5 hours of talk time.

The 4K webcam comes with AI capabilities, enabling users to stream clearly from anywhere, anytime.

With the HP Thunderbolt G4 dock, users can expand their USB-C-enabled notebook to displays, devices and wired networks.

It works with non-HP notebooks as well, powering up to 100W.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

