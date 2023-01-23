scorecardresearch
HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptops for content creators in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) PC and printer major HP Inc on Monday introduced a new range of Envy x360 15 laptops made for content creators in the country.

The laptops, offering a 15.6-inch OLED touch display and a durable 360-degree hinge, are available from a starting price of Rs 82,999.

“HP’s new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP India.

To enable greater display and powerful performance, the new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

According to the company, the flicker-free and anti-reflection screen delivers the ultimate colour accuracy even through long periods of usage, supported by Eyesafe display to reduce eyestrain.

The device offers an Emoji Keyboard for faster communication, 5MP IR camera with intelligence features like Auto frame Technology and AI Noise reduction for enhanced privacy.

Continuing HP’s focus on sustainable impact, the new Envy x360 15 portfolio contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminium.

It gives more screen real estate with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio to see more of the screen and less scrolling.

The HP ‘Fast Charge’ enables long battery life with quick charging, offering up to 10 hours of battery life.

–IANS

na/

