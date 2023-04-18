scorecardresearch
HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) As India’s growing economy presents a significant opportunity for the expansion of PC usage particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, PC and printer major HP Inc on Tuesday launched a new PC portfolio to meet the evolving demands of consumers in the country.

HP introduced its latest Pavilion Plus notebooks in the country. The HP Pavilion Plus laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors to keep up with the consumers’ fast-paced lifestyle.

The company also introduced HP 14 and HP 15 laptops with improved performance, design and security features.

The HP 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, the HP Pavilion X360 will start from Rs 57,999 and the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is available at a starting price of 81,999.

“We have seen strong demand for PCs in smaller towns, and we hope to see this trend extend deeper into India’s hinterland, or ‘Bharat’, where there are vast growth opportunities, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) HP India, told IANS.

To this end, HP is expanding its network to cater to smaller towns and rural areas.

“We have more than 750 exclusive HP World Stores and a post-sales service network in over 1,200 cities across the country,” Bedi added.

HP has been the leader in the consumer PC market by a huge margin with a share of over 40 per cent in 2022, according to the latest GfK data.

In the first two months of this year, HP has further extended its market share in consumer PC business and secured a share of 43 per cent in February.

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion X360 are ‘EyeSafe’ certified and offer OLED display for clearer visuals with 400 nits brightness, multi-touch for improved mobile productivity, 13th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR5 for strong productivity from anywhere, high resolution ‘HP True Vision’ 5MP camera with ‘Temporal Noise Reduction’ and AI noise reduction.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is built for the hybrid lifestyle with x360 hinge and comes with multiple port options such as full-function USB-C ports, with USB-C power adapter support, HDMI and headphone jack for the consumers to seamlessly integrate their tech ecosystem.

The 5MP camera ensures better video calls and Wi-Fi 6 faster speeds in a hybrid environment.

“Additionally, we ensure privacy and security in the hybrid lifestyle. Along with providing PC at an affordable price, we are innovating our portfolio to provide premium features to all our consumer segments, irrespective of their budgets,” Bedi told IANS.

Agency News Desk
