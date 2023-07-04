scorecardresearch
HPE to manufacture high-volume servers worth $1 bn in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Enterprise IT company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday announced plans to begin manufacturing some of its high-volume servers worth $1 billion in the country.

HPE plans to manufacture high-volume servers in the first five years of production from India.

With a rapidly growing electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India, HPE has partnered with domestic manufacturer VVDN Technologies to manufacture HPE’s products from its plant in Manesar in Haryana.

This manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain.

“We welcome HPE’s decision to start their manufacturing line in India, as it will enhance domestic production capacities,” said Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem,” the minister added.

HPE has its largest workforce outside the US in India. Its largest campus in the world, at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, is home to many of HPE’s worldwide product development resources.

More than 4,000 of HPE’s most distinguished scientists, engineers, and research teams are based out of HPE’s R&D hub at this campus.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE, said that India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation and now, manufacturing.

“Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy,” Neri added.

In 2019, HPE announced an investment of $500 million over five years in India to grow its operations and team member base. Since then, HPE has created 2,000 net new jobs in the country and invested in multiple new campuses and offices.

“India is expected to grow into a $1 trillion digital economy, and we believe that ‘Make in India’ will help accelerate this vision. With local manufacturing, HPE will be able to better serve the needs of our customers across industries and segments,” said Som Satsangi SVP and managing director, at HPE India.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

