scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Humans will be able to upload consciousness and sensibility in computers by the end of 2023, claims an Indian-origin computer scientist.

Dr Pratik Desai has asked people to start recording their loved ones’ voices, which will “live” even after their death.

In other words, users can create a computerised avatar that resembles their loved one before their death, which can live forever on their screens.

“Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones,” Desai recently wrote on Twitter.

“With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100 per cent chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body.

“This should be even possible by end of the year,” he noted.

Desai is not the only one who has claimed this.

Previously, metaverse company Somnium Space offered an AI-based “live forever” mode. It aims to allow individuals to talk with their loved ones in the metaverse.

In an interview with Motherboard, the company’s founder and CEO Artur Sychov said his project will allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.

“Literally, if I die — and I have this data collected — people can come or my kids, they can come in, and they can have a conversation with my avatar, with my movements, with my voice,” Sychov was quoted as saying to Vice.

“You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it’s actually AI. That’s the goal,” he added.

Another US-based company Deepbrain has also developed a programme called “Re;memory” which allows users the opportunity to walk down a memorial hall dedicated to a late loved one and even interact with the person “through an actual conversation”.

–IANS

rvt/vd

A

A

Previous article
Ten things learned this week in LaLiga Santander
Next article
Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Sports

Ten things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

News

'Adipurush' director Om Raut meets UP CM

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Technology

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 266 fresh Covid cases

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

Sports

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) champs

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

News

Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US