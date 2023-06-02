scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) Hundreds of Amazon employees staged a walkout at the company’s headquarters in Seattle over the company’s return-to-work policy and its lack of progress on climate change initiatives.

According to GeekWire, the walkout by corporate and tech employees at Amazon HQ late on Wednesday may have looked like several thousand participants.

“It wasn’t an easy crowd to count. It was lunchtime, after all, and despite the free pizza on hand, plenty of people seemed to be milling on the outskirts, stopping for a quick listen as speakers aired grievances over the company’s return-to-work policy and its lack of progress on climate change initiatives,” the report noted.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice called it a “large-scale walkout” with over 1,000 participants at the HQ.

In terms of concrete numbers, organisers said they logged 998 walkout pledges in Seattle and 2,143 worldwide.

“We are here because we want to build a better Amazon,” a speaker told the gathering.

Amazon mandated its return-to-office policy from May 1, with employees required to be back in offices at least three days per week. The e-commerce giant has also laid off 27,000 employees in two job cut announcements.

However, thousands of corporate and tech employees weren’t thrilled to return to work and joined an internal Slack channel to protest the policy.

The e-commerce giant employs more than 65,000 corporate workers in the Seattle region.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam
Next article
Shape of brain influences thinking: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US