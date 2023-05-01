scorecardresearch
Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

Homegrown startup Hype announced the launch of its generative AI e-commerce software-as-a-service (SaaS), designed to revolutionise the way merchants create, optimise, and manage their online stores.

By Agency News Desk

The company said the service will enable merchants to build high-converting, creative, and performance-driven online stores in seconds by combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with intuitive design.

“Our platform is designed to remove barriers to entry for new merchants and help existing merchants scale their businesses faster than ever before,” Faraz Naqvi, CEO of Hype, said in a statement.

The platform also boasts a state-of-the-art auto-update feature that provides merchants with deep, actionable analytics on their store’s performance.

According to the company, its AI system presents insights and suggestions to improve vital metrics such as click-through rates, average order value, and more.

With just one click, merchants can approve these AI-generated suggestions, allowing Hype to automatically update the store’s UI/UX or install performance-enhancing features without any human intervention or development time.

“Our platform is built on an advanced AI and machine learning framework that continually learns and adapts to each store’s unique data patterns. By harnessing the power of big data, Hype’s AI is able to create highly targeted, data-driven optimisations, ensuring merchants stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape,” Hasan Ali Naqvi, CTO of Hype, said in a statement.

The company also mentioned that its innovative approach to e-commerce is expected to attract a wide range of merchants, from small businesses and startups to established brands looking to optimise their online presence.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

