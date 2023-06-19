scorecardresearch
Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs owners report power problems in US

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV in the US have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, raising safety concerns about the electric vehicle.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 30 complaints from owners who said their vehicles have lost power completely or partially, often after hearing a loud popping noise.

“The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received 30 consumer complaints alleging a loss of motive power in 2022 Model Year Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles,” said the NHTSA notice posted online.

A preliminary investigation opened by a NHTSA division indicated a recharging problem.

The problem is a power surge that damages transistors and prevents the 12-volt battery in vehicles from charging.

Hyundai stated that a software update would be available beginning next month and that affected components would be replaced if necessary, according to Fox Business.

“The company was fully cooperating with the investigation and was launching a service campaign in July to update affected vehicles’ software,” Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia have faced a new lawsuit from New York City in the US, following a large number of vehicle thefts that went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in recent years.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York claimed in its lawsuit that the automakers were negligent in failing to include anti-theft devices in their vehicles, which would have made them much more difficult to steal, reports The Verge.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
