scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Hyundai Mobis' rollable display disappears when the engine is turned off and the screen rolls up and down depending on driving conditions

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 17 (IANS) Hyundai Mobis, South Korea’s leading auto parts maker, said on Monday it has developed the world’s first rollable display for vehicles. The rollable display disappears when the engine is turned off and the screen rolls up and down depending on driving conditions, the company said in a statement.

The display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation and is switched to full-screen mode to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an electric vehicle, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Mobis aims to obtain orders for the rollable display, which was partly adopted in smartphones and TVs, from luxury carmakers in North America and Europe.

“We are looking forward to becoming a game changer in the automotive display market with our differentiated technology. We will pioneer the global market by driving the trend of new infotainment technologies,” Han Young-hoon, vice president in charge of the Electronics Convenience and Control (EC) division at Hyundai Mobis, said.

Display technology for in-car entertainment has emerged as a new growth driver in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The existing liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are quickly replaced by bigger-sized plastic organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) of 20 inches and larger.

That is why Hyundai Mobis has focused on developing the rollable display in the past two years.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.

Hyundai Motor and Kia together form the world’s third-largest carmaker by sales after Toyota Motor and Volkswagen Group.

–IANS

na/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Sana Khan denies being 'dragged' by husband; says, 'We lost contact with driver'
Next article
England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: FC Goa stay in semi-final contention with 1-0 win over Gokulam Kerala

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly superbug found in 40% of supermarket meat samples

News

Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news

Sports

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russia and Belarus in all sporting events

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

News

Actor Raajveer Sharma makes a comeback in Bollywood

Sports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

Sports

IPL 2023: Knew that I would have to bowl after the tenth over, says Mohit Sharma on a stellar comeback

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan sizzles in vacation pictures post split from Scott Sinclair

Fashion and Lifestyle

Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures on their first anniversary

News

Seventeen drop cinematic trailer for ‘FML’

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

News

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US