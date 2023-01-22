scorecardresearch
Hyundai Motor India gears up to lead 'pump-to-plug' revolution (IANS Interview)

By News Bureau

<br>The automaker has announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore towards developing six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

"Hyundai Motor India is taking experiences ‘Beyond Mobility’ by strongly focusing on the three-pronged approach — intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation," Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing and Product Strategy), HMIL, told IANS.

"Our line-up of six EVs will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India," he added.

The company will also introduce EVs in different body styles, including SUV body shape by 2028, "thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from in the country", Garg said.

The company launched the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 at the ‘Auto Expo 2023’. The EV is underpinned by the E-GMP (electric global modular platform) that also underpins the Kia EV6 which is already on sale in India, and the Ioniq 5 also gets Level 2 ADAS features.

The introductory price of Ioniq 5 is Rs 44.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will be available in 3 colour options — White, Black, and an exclusive Matte Silver.

"This is our first dedicated EV model to be launched in India for customers that want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable future. The all-electric SUV has also been recognised as one of the top five EVs worldwide and will headline Hyundai’s initiative to drive the EV adoption in the country," Garg emphasised.

HMIL was also the first company to launch a long-range electric SUV ‘KONA Electric’ in 2019.

The all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 is equipped with V2L (vehicle-to-load) — an innovative technology that allows the customer to power electrical appliances up to 3.6 kW from inside and outside the vehicle.

Garg told IANS that the Indian government is very serious for long-term electrification of the domestic auto industry.

"We always follow government mandates and protocols and are geared up to support the Indian government’s vision for electrification," he added.

Powering the Ioniq 5 is an electric motor that produces 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, mated to a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

In the EV’s interior, eco-processed leather is the upholstery option on offer, and like any Hyundai vehicle, it is loaded to the gills with features and connected car technology.

There is also a Bose sound system with eight-speakers, along with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has support for over-the-air (OTA) updates.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS<br>na/vd

