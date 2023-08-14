scorecardresearch
Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Aug 14 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday it has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) charging service information provider NaaS Technology for future EV charging business opportunities.

Hyundai signed an initial pact with Naas at the Chinese firm’s headquarters in Beijing on Monday to jointly develop customized EV charging services based on its connected services platform and NaaS’ charging infrastructure data, the company said in a statement.

NaaS, the first U.S.-listed EV charging services company in China, has data from 55,000 charging stations and 400,000 chargers across China, the world’s biggest automobile market, reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the partnership, Hyundai and NaaS initially plan to provide a “home charger-sharing system” to EV owners in China, which will allow them to make a profit by sharing their own chargers with other EV owners, Hyundai said.

Headquartered in Zhejiang Province NaaS is one of China’s largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers.

It provides charging station operators and EV owners with online and offline charging solutions and non-charging value-added services.

Newlink NaaS also serves charger manufacturers, OEMs and other industry partners, helping to make charging faster, more convenient.

Agency News Desk
