scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, June 12 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday it will utilise 7.8 trillion won ($5.9 billion) worth of reservation money held by its overseas operations to push forward the group’s planned investments in domestic electric vehicle (EV) plants.

Hyundai Motor, its smaller affiliate Kia and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis will receive $2.1 billion, $3.3 billion and $200 million, respectively, from their operations in the US and Europe in the form of dividends, the group said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor said it will also receive dividends from its Indian operations, reports Yonhap news agency.

“The dividends from their overseas operations will help the three companies cut back on bank loans, which will enhance their financial status and will allow them to make an aggressive investment (in EV plants),” the statement said.

The group’s overseas operations, including Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Motor India, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech, Kia America, Kia Europe and Kia Slovakia SRO, posted improved earnings results in the 2021-2022 period despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai Motor plans to complete a 150,000-unit-a-year EV plant in its main Ulsan plant, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, by 2025.

In April, Kia began the construction of a 150,000-unit-a-year EV plant inside its existing factory in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, with a goal to start production in late 2025.

In the same month, the Korean automotive group announced it will invest 24 trillion won in its domestic EV plants and other EV projects by 2030.

The three affiliates will collectively make the investment to help the group become the world’s No. 3 EV maker in terms of sales by 2030.

The companies plan to spend most of the planned investments in expanding their existing EV production lines, developing future mobility parts and technologies, establishing EV infrastructure and exploring new EV business opportunities.

Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to release a total of 31 battery-powered EV models by 2030, including the Kia EV9 this month and the Hyundai IONIQ 7 next year.

Hyundai Motor and Kia have set a combined sales goal of 7.52 million units this year, up 9.8 percent from the 6.85 million units they sold last year.

The two together form the world’s third-largest carmaker by sales after Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen Group.

On top of the domestic EV plants, the group is building a 300,000-unit-a-year EV and battery plant in the U.S. state of Georgia, with a goal to start production in the first half of 2025.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation
Next article
US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

Lyrics

Baarish Aayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US