scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

By News Bureau

Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korea’s largest carmaker Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at its exhibition hall Genesis House New York, the company said on Tuesday.

Inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car, Hyundai said in a statement.

The four-passenger SUV serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting toward more emotional and performance-oriented models under the Genesis brand, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

“It emphasizes the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis’ design philosophy,” Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said in the statement.

The GV80 Coupe Concept’s front fascia sports the double G-Matrix patterned crest grille surrounded by quad lights. Genesis’ rear-wheel-drive platform provides the basis for the coupe concept’s long hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions, it said.

The five-spoke forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof emphasize the vehicle’s sporty character.

On the interior side, the three-spoke steering wheel emphasizes the sportiness of the coupe concept, while four bucket seats provide increased body support while cornering.

Hyundai’s independent Genesis brand aims to complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030, and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets.

The Genesis lineup is composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies
Next article
Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea
This May Also Interest You
News

Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

Technology

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC advocate resigns from Kalakshetra Foundation complaints committee

Health & Lifestyle

UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

News

Samantha Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

Technology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

News

'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US