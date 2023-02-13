scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hyundai's accumulated EV sales in US surpasses 1 lakh

By News Bureau

Seoul, Feb 13 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group’s accumulated electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States exceeded 100,000 units last month, industry sources said on Monday.

Hyundai Motor, its independent Genesis brand and Hyundai’s smaller affiliate Kia Corp. had sold a cumulative 104,326 EVs in the U.S. market as of the end of January, an industry official with direct knowledge of sales data said by phone.

The three brands achieved EV sales exceeding 100,000 units in the US in eight years after it advanced to the world’s most important automobile market with the Kia Soul EV in 2014, reports Yonhap news agency.

Strong demand for the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Kia EV6 and the Genesis GV60 drove the auto group’s EV sales in the U.S. to nearly triple to 58,028 units in 2022 from 19,590 the previous year, he said.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 are equipped with the Korean automotive group’s EV-dedicated platform called E-GMP.

The three brands are targeting to sell a total of 131,000 EVs in 2023, more than doubling from their 2022 sales, the official said.

The group plans to launch the Hyundai IONIQ 6, the Kia EV9 and the Genesis GV70 all-electric model in the U.S. this year.

Last month, the group said it will accelerate a wider transition to EVs this year, as it aims to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.

The group’s Executive Chair Euisun Chung said the company will gain a bigger share in the global EV market and generate a new growth driver in autonomous driving, future mobility and robotics in 2023.

But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) remain major worries for the group’s sales in the U.S. this year.

The IRA excludes EVs built outside North America from tax credits. The new law is widely expected to deal a blow to Hyundai and Kia, as they produce their EVs at domestic plants for export to the US.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
5G tech opens immense possibilities: Industry experts on World Radio Day
Next article
Vice goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world for doc acquired by BBC
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US