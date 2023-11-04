scorecardresearch
‘I had luck in life, I must give back’: Narayan Murthy’s reply to Truecaller CEO’s question

The co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, in a post on X, revealed that when he first met Infosys founder Narayan Murthy eight years back,

'I had luck in life, I must give back' Narayan Murthy's reply to Truecaller CEO's question

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, in a post on X, revealed that when he first met Infosys founder Narayan Murthy eight years back, he had no idea who Murthy was and when asked “what he do”, the billionaire founder replied, “My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that’s what I’m doing today. Giving back”.

In a post shared on Friday, Mamedi described Murthy as an “incredibly humble person” and mentioned that they spent an hour discussing everything about life.

However, Truecaller’s CEO discovered Murthy’s Infosys link later and conveyed a surprising truth to Murthy. He stated that as a child, he aspired to work at Infosys because when his computer broke down, an Infosys employee came to his house to repair it.

“An incredibly humble person! When he later told me about Infosys, I told him that my dream as a kid was to work for his company after our computer broke at home and a guy from Infosys came to our house to fix it. It’s funny how life plays out sometimes,” Mamedi said.

Murthy has been in the news recently after he urged youngsters to work 70 hours a week in order to increase India’s overall productivity. His comment sparked a huge debate online.

CRED founder Kunal Shah has said that “no big achievement can come with work-life balance” while mentioning that choosing “work-life balance is a personal choice.”

Disagreeing with Murthy’s view, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, in a post on X, wrote: “The five-day office week is dead! People are working nearly 33 per cent of their office time remotely, and it’s a game-changer. Flexibility is worth as much to people as an 8 per cent raise”.

