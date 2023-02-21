IAMAI urges Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday urged the Delhi government to engage with the relevant stakeholders like industry associations, digital platforms and affected transportation workers before deciding on any coercive action against two-wheeler bike taxis and their app aggregators.

Carrying passengers on bike taxis bearing private registration numbers has been made a punishable offence and may attract fines up to Rs 10,000, according to a circular issued by the transport department of Delhi government.

The IAMAI requested the Delhi government for clarification on the aggregation of non-transport vehicles by the aggregators in the national capital.

“We understand that the government of NCT of Delhi is currently considering such a draft scheme that may cover aggregation of bike taxis. We request for no coercive steps against vehicle owners or digital platforms,” said the association.

“In the absence of policies notified under either Section 93 or Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, we request that no coercive steps be taken against vehicle owners or digital platforms and a stakeholder consultation be organised at the earliest to discuss the way forward,” it added.

The Delhi government has been working on ambitious electrification plans that lay great focus on the electrification of two-wheelers.

“In the nascent commercial bike aggregation sector, bike owners operate on food delivery, e-commerce and rideshare platforms interchangeably through a day and any restrictions on their ability to access one sector will negatively impact both their economic opportunities and the state’s electrification goals,” said the IAMAI.

Such electrification goals hinge on a smooth transition to clean fuels that is possible only when bike owners are able to fully utilise their assets to realise the upfront investment made in such vehicles and any restrictions to move freely between food delivery and bike taxi would only curtail their livelihood opportunities.

“An effective public consultation will aid the government in making the right policies for this growing sector,” said the IAMAI.

A circular issued by the transport department of Delhi government read: “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

“The above said violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 having punishment for the first offense up to Rs 5,000, and for a second or subsequent offense with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to Rs 10,000, besides impounding of the vehicle.”

In addition to the above punishment, the driving licence of the driver will also be suspended for a minimum period of three months under the direction of a Supreme Court committee.

Some digital platforms facilitate such operations by offering booking through an app, thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Section 93, and shall be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, according to the circular.

