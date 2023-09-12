IBM Cloud & AI further sweeten Parle's digital transformation journey

Tech major IBM on Tuesday announced the expansion of its collaboration with Parle Products to boost the company’s digital transformation journey. In the latest phase of the engagement, IBM Consulting is collaborating with Microsoft to implement the Azure Databricks Lakehouse, AI engine for Auto Replenishment and SAP Ariba solutions at Parle.

By helping Parle better leverage Azure platform for data insights, IBM Consulting is helping the company realise even greater operational resilience, agility, and scalability.

“Parle’s nearly decade-long collaboration with IBM, leveraging both its technology expertise and consulting capabilities, has been paved with multiple milestones, all of which has helped us achieve our digital transformation vision,” said Sanjay Joshi, CIO, Parle Products.

By deploying cloud and AI for business solutions through the course of engagement, Parle has been able to reduce sourcing cost, enhance sales forecast accuracy, lower cost to serve and optimize overall IT infrastructure.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Parle has reached another milestone where a fundamental shift is being brought to the core strategic units of the organisation,” said Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Consulting–India/South Asia.

Across the various phases of the engagement, Parle also leveraged IBM’s leading security and industry expertise to drive growth.